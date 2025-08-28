Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salinda among 6 underworld figures arrested in Indonesia

A total of six Sri Lankan underworld figures, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ and ‘Commando Salinda’, have been arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, Police Media Spokesperson ASP F.U. Wootler said.

The Police Media Spokesperson noted that these underworld figures were arrested in a joint operation conducted by a special Sri Lankan Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team and the Indonesian Police in Jakarta, Indonesia.

According to the police, those arrested include ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, ‘Commando Salinda’, ‘Panadura Nilanga’, ‘Thembili Lahiru’, ‘Backhoe Saman’, and his wife.