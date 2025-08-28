Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salinda among 6 underworld figures arrested in Indonesia

Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salinda among 6 underworld figures arrested in Indonesia

August 28, 2025   06:58 am

A total of six Sri Lankan underworld figures, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ and ‘Commando Salinda’, have been arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, Police Media Spokesperson ASP F.U. Wootler said.

The Police Media Spokesperson noted that these underworld figures were arrested in a joint operation conducted by a special Sri Lankan Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team and the Indonesian Police in Jakarta, Indonesia.

According to the police, those arrested include ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, ‘Commando Salinda’, ‘Panadura Nilanga’, ‘Thembili Lahiru’, ‘Backhoe Saman’, and his wife.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail (English)

'Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka, that will never change'  FM responds to Vijay (English)

'Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka, that will never change'  FM responds to Vijay (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27