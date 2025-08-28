SLTB trade unions launch strike over several demands

Several trade unions of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) commenced trade union action from midnight yesterday (27) based on four demands.

The Chairman of the SLTB ‘Samagi Sewaka Sangamaya’, Niroshan Sampath Premaratne, stated that the strike was launched in protest against the National Transport Commission’s (NTC) decision to implement a unified bus timetable for both SLTB and private buses, along with several other demands.

The Chairman of the Lanka Private Bus Association, Gemunu Wijeratne, also stated that there are many issues with the introduced unified timetable.

However, NTC Chairman Eng. P.A. Chandrapala responded by saying that the unified timetable was created after considering the views of all parties involved.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Prasanna Gunasena, stated that the strike is unfair, as the majority of the demands made by the trade unions have already been granted.

Despite the strike being announced, Ada Derana reporters noted that buses from the Pettah Central Bus Stand, which start operating at midnight, continued their operations as usual.

An SLTB driver also stated that arrangements have been made to ensure buses operate without any issues today.