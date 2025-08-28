More details revealed on shooting incident in Panadura

Sri Lanka Police have revealed more information regarding the shooting incident in the Alubogahawatte area in Wanduramulla, Panadura, that killed one person last night.

Police said a person was shot dead at his residence by unidentified gunmen last night (27).

According to the police, the shooting is suspected to have been carried out by two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle.

The deceased, a 55-year old resident of the Alubogahawatte area, is said to be the father-in-law of a criminal gang member known as ‘Panadura Nilanga’, police said.

The motive for the murder and the firearm used have not yet been revealed and the Panadura South Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Police said that it is suspected that the shooting was carried out under the direction of a criminal gang member named ‘Panadura Salindu’.