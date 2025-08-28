More details revealed on shooting incident in Panadura

More details revealed on shooting incident in Panadura

August 28, 2025   08:52 am

Sri Lanka Police have revealed more information regarding the shooting incident in the Alubogahawatte area in Wanduramulla, Panadura, that killed one person last night.

Police said a person was shot dead at his residence by unidentified gunmen last night (27).

According to the police, the shooting is suspected to have been carried out by two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle.

The deceased, a 55-year old resident of the Alubogahawatte area, is said to be the father-in-law of a criminal gang member known as ‘Panadura Nilanga’,  police said.

The motive for the murder and the firearm used have not yet been revealed and the Panadura South Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Police said that it is suspected that the shooting was carried out under the direction of a criminal gang member named ‘Panadura Salindu’.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail (English)

'Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka, that will never change'  FM responds to Vijay (English)

'Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka, that will never change'  FM responds to Vijay (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27