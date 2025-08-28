A suspect has been arrested for injuring a police officer during a protest near the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on August 26.

The arrest was made in Kalutara by a team of officers from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) in connection with the incident, in which a police officer on duty was reportedly injured by a thrown bottle. The suspect is accused of causing injuries and obstructing police duties.

Police stated that the suspect was arrested on August 27 and handed over to the Kompannavidiya Police.

The arrested individual is a 52-year-old former Municipal Council member from Nagoda, Kalutara.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (August 28).

The Kompannavidiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.