Election for vacant Anunayake position of Asgiri Chapter to be held today

The election to fill the vacant position of Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter will be held today (August 28) at 2.00 PM at the historic ‘Pohoyage’ of the Asgiri Maha Viharaya in Kandy.

The election will be conducted under the patronage of the Mahanayaka Thero of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero.

A total of 19 members of the ‘Asgiri Karaka Maha Sangha Sabha’ are eligible to vote in this election.

The position became vacant following the passing of Most Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero, who passed away at the age of 67 on June 20.

Accordingly, two senior members of the ‘Asgiri Karaka Maha Sangha Sabha’, Chief Incumbent of Mahiyangana Rajamaha Viharaya Venerable Urulawatte Dhammarakkhitha Thero, and the Deputy Registrar of the Asgiri Chapter, Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thero, have both put forward their names as candidates for the post.