Details of major underworld figures arrested in Indonesia during joint operation revealed

August 28, 2025   12:12 pm

Six individuals including five members of Sri Lanka’s top underworld figures and a woman have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by a special Sri Lankan Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team and the Indonesian Police in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Among those arrested are the underworld figures identified by their aliases, ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, ‘Commando Salinda’, ‘Panadura Nilanga’, ‘Thembili Lahiru’, ‘Backhoe Saman’, police said.

Additionally, the wife of ‘Backhoe Saman’ and a three year old child are also among the arrested group, police said.

The Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler stated, that the arrest was done in a joint operation conducted by a special team of the Sri Lankan Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Indonesian Police in Jakarta, Indonesia.

 

