Historic operation in Indonesia led to arrest of 5 major Sri Lankan underworld figures at once - IGP

The arrest of five of Sri Lanka’s most infamous underworld figures in Indonesia at once marks the first time in history that such an operation has been carried out, says Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.

Speaking at a press conference at the Department of Government Information this morning (28) regarding the arrest of major Sri Lankan underworld figures, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ and ‘Commando Salinda,’ the IGP stated that five of those arrested individuals are currently subject to Red Notices issued by INTERPOL.

The IGP confirmed that the operation was a joint effort between Sri Lanka’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Indonesian Police in Jakarta, and INTERPOL.

Meanwhile, the IGP noted that there has historically been political involvement in organized crime in the country, but emphasized that the situation has changed.

He pointed out that an environment is now emerging in which criminals no longer have political protection.

The IGP also mentioned that many crimes in the country are committed by organized criminals from foreign countries, and that the police have received instructions to take legal action against such individuals without political interference.

He further added that Sri Lankan organized criminals are also active from countries such as Dubai, Oman, Russia, Belarus, and France, and that decisions regarding them will be taken soon.

The IGP also expressed his special gratitude to the Indonesian Embassy for its support in making this operation a success.