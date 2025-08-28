A special court to try organized criminals - Public Security Minister

The Sri Lankan government has decided to establish a special court to try organized criminals and expedite the cases against them, says Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala.

Speaking at a special media briefing today (28), the Minister affirmed this responding to a question regarding the preparations to establish a special court.

“We have now planned to establish a special court against organized criminals and expedite the trials. Especially to punish them. As a civilized society, this process will take place before the law. At this moment, plans have been made to establish several special high courts.”

“We are striving to expedite and make the cases against organized criminals efficient through this entire process,” the Public Security Minister assured.