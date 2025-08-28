Tragic school van accident: Tipper truck driver remanded

The driver of the tipper truck, which collided head-on with a school van in the Kuliyapitiya area on August 27, killing three persons including two schoolgirls, has been remanded after being produced before court.

A tragic road accident occurred in Pallewela, Kuliyapitiya last morning (27), when a van transporting schoolchildren collided head-on with a tipper truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Police said two schoolgirls, aged 12 and 13, and the driver of the van, aged 64, died in the accident.

Additionally, 13 other students who were injured were admitted to the Kuliyapitiya and Kurunegala hospitals for treatment.

Accordingly, Kuliyapitiya Police arrested the driver of the tipper truck in connection with the incident yesterday, and he was produced before Kuliyapitiya Magistrate Randika Lakmal Jayalath today (28).

After considering the facts presented, the suspect was ordered to be remanded until September 8.

Presenting facts before the court, police noted that investigations had revealed the driver had been operating the vehicle without sleep for over 24 hours.

It was also revealed in court that necessary legal action will also be taken against the owner of the tipper truck in the future.