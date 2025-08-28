Colombo HC issues notices to hear Rajithas revision petition

Colombo HC issues notices to hear Rajithas revision petition

August 28, 2025   01:51 pm

The Colombo High Court today (28) issued a notice to consider the revision petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, seeking an order to suspend the arrest warrant issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to take him into custody.

Although Senaratne’s legal team also requested an interim order to suspend the arrest warrant, the High Court did not issue such an order, stating instead that only notice has been issued to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), which is named as the respondent.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, who appeared on behalf of the former Minister, stated that in accordance with the notice issued requiring Rajitha Senaratne to appear before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (29), the suspect will definitely appear before the court.

The petition has been scheduled to be taken up again on September 10.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail (English)

'Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka, that will never change'  FM responds to Vijay (English)

'Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka, that will never change'  FM responds to Vijay (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin