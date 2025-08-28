The Colombo High Court today (28) issued a notice to consider the revision petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, seeking an order to suspend the arrest warrant issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to take him into custody.

Although Senaratne’s legal team also requested an interim order to suspend the arrest warrant, the High Court did not issue such an order, stating instead that only notice has been issued to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), which is named as the respondent.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, who appeared on behalf of the former Minister, stated that in accordance with the notice issued requiring Rajitha Senaratne to appear before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (29), the suspect will definitely appear before the court.

The petition has been scheduled to be taken up again on September 10.