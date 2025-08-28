SLAF warns against kite flying near airports

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has warned the public regarding the potential dangers to aircraft operations associated with kite flying, which is a popular activity in the country these days.

SLAF states that kite flying in the vicinity of airport runways poses serious safety risks with the kite flying season being a favorite among both children and adults.

Kite flying in areas near airport runways can be cited as one of the main causes for air accidents that occur around the world, the SLAF says.

The relevant notice further states that kite flying is extremely hazardous to aircraft operations at runways in areas such as Katunayake, Ratmalana, Hingurakgoda, China Bay, Palaly, Katukurunda, Koggala, Vavuniya, Weerawila and Mattala.