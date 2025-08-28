SLAF warns against kite flying near airports

SLAF warns against kite flying near airports

August 28, 2025   02:50 pm

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has warned the public regarding the potential dangers to aircraft operations associated with kite flying, which is a popular activity in the country these days.

SLAF states that kite flying in the vicinity of airport runways poses serious safety risks with the kite flying season being a favorite among both children and adults.

Kite flying in areas near airport runways can be cited as one of the main causes for air accidents that occur around the world, the SLAF says.

The relevant notice further states that kite flying is extremely hazardous to aircraft operations at runways in areas such as Katunayake, Ratmalana, Hingurakgoda, China Bay, Palaly, Katukurunda, Koggala, Vavuniya, Weerawila and Mattala.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail (English)

'Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka, that will never change'  FM responds to Vijay (English)

'Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka, that will never change'  FM responds to Vijay (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin