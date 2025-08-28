Second round of review of new Anti-Terrorism Bill underway

President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne, the Chairman of the expert committee appointed under Cabinet approval to draft the new Anti-Terrorism Bill stated that the committee’s work will be completed within the month of September.

This was confirmed by Chairman Arsekularatne when the committee appointed for this task convened at the Ministry of Justice and National Integration.

He also confirmed that the proposed amendments to the draft legislation are currently undergoing a second round of critical review.

With Cabinet approval, the Minister of Justice and National Integration appointed the expert committee to repeal the current Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 48 of 1979 and to formulate new legislation.

The objective of introducing this new law is to address modern global terrorism challenges, while also upholding the human rights of individuals—both local and foreign—and aligning with internationally recognized standards, according to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration.