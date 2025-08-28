The Research Priorities for Sri Lanka – 2026 report, aligned with the Government’s socio-economic development programme, has been officially presented to the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (28).

The report was handed over by Professor G.W.A. Rohan Fernando, Chairman of the National Science and Technology Commission (NASTEC).

The initiative was led by the Interim Committee on National Research and Development Priorities, co-chaired by Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya, Senior Advisor to the President on Science and Technology and Senior Member of the United States National Academy of Inventors, together with Professor G.W.A. Rohan Fernando, Chairman of the National Science and Technology Commission.

The report is the outcome of a collective effort by 26 subject experts and more than 100 members of sub-committees representing 15 ministries connected to research and development, the President’s Media Division said.

It presents recommendations on research and development priorities and directions for 2026, covering key areas such as agriculture, energy, education, digital transformation, technology, health, industry, tourism, and social development. This is also Sri Lanka’s first integrated report formulated to align research and development with the country’s long-term socio-economic vision, the PMD stated.

This task constitutes a key responsibility under the forthcoming National Research and Development Policy (NRDP). Until the policy is finalised, the Interim Committee will carry out this process. Once the NRDP is established, the identification and allocation of research priorities will be broadened, with a focus on areas requiring special attention. The overarching objective is to contribute strategically and effectively towards a production-driven economy, with decision-making firmly based on research.