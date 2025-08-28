Ven. Narampanawa Ananda Thero elected as Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter

Ven. Narampanawa Ananda Thero elected as Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter

August 28, 2025   04:00 pm

Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Thero has been elected as the Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter.

The election to fill the vacant position of Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter was held today (August 28) at the historic ‘Pohoyage’ of the Asgiri Maha Viharaya in Kandy.

The election was conducted under the patronage of the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero.

A total of 19 members of the ‘Asgiri Karaka Maha Sangha Sabha’ were eligible to vote in this election.

The position became vacant following the passing of Most Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero, who passed away at the age of 67 on June 20.

