Teacher recruitment exam once SC concludes hearing of four cases: PM

The legal proceedings of four cases under review by the Supreme Court, which have been the primary reason for the delay in recruiting unemployed graduates as teachers are now reaching their final stage, according to the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training, and Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister stated that once the court proceedings conclude, steps will be taken to issue the relevant Gazette notification, thereby paving the way for graduates to apply for the teacher recruitment examination without further delay.

She made these remarks during a discussion held at the Ministry of Education with representatives of the Joint Unemployed Graduates Association.

Dr. Amarasuriya further noted that the necessary steps are already being taken to proceed with other graduate recruitment processes, in line with the Cabinet approvals already granted.

Additionally, it was agreed during the discussion to amend the age limit for applying for the teacher examination by extending the current age cap. There was also a mutual understanding to expedite the recruitment process to fill all existing teacher vacancies promptly, according to the statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.