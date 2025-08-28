Man held at BIA with mobile phones and cardamom worth Rs. 20M

An individual has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle a consignment of mobile phones and cardamom worth approximately Rs. 20 million into the country.

He was apprehended this morning (28) by customs officers while attempting to smuggle the goods through the ‘Green Channel’ of the airport.

Upon inspection of his six pieces of luggage, officials found 165 mobile phones and 102 kilograms of cardamom.

The suspect is a 36-year-old businessman from Colombo.

Further investigations into the incident are currently underway.