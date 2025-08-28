Vehicular movement restricted along Colombo - Kandy main road in Warakapola

Vehicular movement along the Colombo –Kandy will be restricted this evening (28), owing to the Deva Perahera scheduled to be held at the ancient Sri Paththini Dewalaya in Ambepussa, Warakapola.

The procession is scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. and will proceed along the Colombo–Kandy main road.

It will enter the main road from the Ambepussa Dewalaya Junction and travel towards Kandy.

The route includes Ambepussa Junction, the Divisional Secretariat junction in Mahena, the Mahena bend, and then returns to the temple along the same road, police stated.

During the procession, heavy traffic congestion is expected along the Colombo–Kandy main road.

Therefore, police have requested the public and motorists to use the following alternative routes:

• For vehicles traveling from Colombo towards Kandy via the Colombo–Kandy Road:

Turn off at the Pasyala Junction, proceed via Nittambuwa – Giriulla Road to Mirigama, and then use the expressway towards Kurunegala or Kandy.

• Another option for vehicles coming from Colombo:

Take a turn at Weweldeniya Junction, travel via the Weweldeniya–Mirigama Road, and access the expressway from Mirigama to reach Kurunegala or Kandy.

• For vehicles traveling from Kandy to Colombo:

Turn off at Nelundeniya Junction and use the Nelundeniya–Alawwa Road as an alternative route.