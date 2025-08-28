Several arrested for killing pregnant spotted deer in Wilpattu National Park

August 28, 2025   09:38 pm

A total of five individuals have been arrested today (28) by wildlife officers for allegedly shooting and killing a pregnant spotted deer in the Kukulkatuwa -Bittuwa wildlife zone, within the Wilpattu National Park.

The arrested individuals, aged 31, 40, and 52 are residents of Ranorawa, Nochchiyagama, and Anuradhapura.

The firearm used in the shooting and two motorcycles used by the suspects were also taken into custody by the wildlife officers.

It is reported that the group has been repeatedly involved in poaching wild animals that meander within the national park at night in search of water during the dry season. They have allegedly been killing the animals and selling the meat.

This raid was carried out by Wilpattu National Park officials based on intelligence received regarding their activities.

