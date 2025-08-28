New details emerge on arrest of five underworld figures including Kehelbaddara Padme in Indonesia

New details have emerged regarding the arrest of five high-profile underworld figures, including Kehelbaddara Padme, who are linked to multiple murders—including the killing of Ganemulla Sanjeewa—and major drug trafficking operations.

The suspects were apprehended during a joint special operation conducted by a special team of Sri Lanka Police in collaboration with the Jakarta Police. Authorities are preparing to bring them back to Sri Lanka promptly, according to police sources.

Among those arrested are Mandinu Padmasiri, alias Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, and Kudu Nilantha, who were believed to be hiding in Jakarta. Sri Lankan police recently received credible intelligence regarding their whereabouts.

Following this, a covert operation was launched under the direct supervision of Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya.

Under the direction of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Asanka Karawita, ASP Rohan Olugala of the Western North Crimes Division and ASP Mahinda Jayasundara attached to the Criminal Investigation Department left for Indonesia around seven days ago.

The two officers, operating at a diplomatic level, worked closely with a special task force of the Indonesian police, carrying out intense surveillance of the suspects.

Reports state that the officers operated under extreme conditions—frequently eating just once a day and sleeping in public areas such as footbridges—while maintaining continuous observation.

However, after receiving a tip-off that an arrest was imminent, Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, and Kudu Nilantha fled their initial hideout—an upscale residential complex in Jakarta.

They were then discreetly tracked by the joint police team. The suspects moved to another luxury apartment complex located about 7 kilometers away, traveling over 60 kilometers via various routes to evade detection.

Early this morning, the joint police team surrounded the new hideout.

During the raid, Padme, Salintha, and Nilantha were taken into custody. Another two men and a woman with a three-year-old child were also arrested at the location.

Upon further investigation, the two men were identified as ‘Backhoe Saman’ and ‘Thembili Lahiru’, who are wanted in connection with the brutal murder of Kajja and two children. The woman and child were confirmed to be Backhoe Saman’s wife and child.

Sources revealed that the suspects attempted to bribe the Indonesian police with 10 million rupiahs on the spot in an effort to escape.

However, the police refused the bribe and successfully took all individuals into custody.