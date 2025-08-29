Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says that several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in Galle and Matara Districts.

A few showers may occur in the North-western Province, the Department said.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Western and North-western Provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota Districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by strong winds.

The sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from the 28th of August to the 07th of September due to its apparent southward relative motion, the statement added.

The nearest places in Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (29) are Kumulamunai, Padinaddampore, Alankulam, Thanniyuttu, Vettappalai, and Mullaitivu at about 12.11 noon.