The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, has been awarded a prestigious “A” grade in Global Finance’s 2025 Central Banker Report Card.

This top-tier recognition places Dr. Weerasinghe among the elite central bank governors worldwide, acknowledging his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen in steering Sri Lanka’s economy through turbulent times.

The Central Banker Report Card, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grades the central bank governors of nearly 100 key countries, territories, and districts, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

Grades are based on an “A+” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, interest rate management, and political independence. (“A” represents excellent performance, down through “F” for outright failure.)

The full Central Banker Report Card 2025 grade list will appear in Global Finance’s October print and digital editions as well as online at GFMag.com.

The Central Bankers earning an A+ grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2025 are:

Denmark - Christian Kettel Thomsen

United States - Jerome Hayden Powell

Vietnam - Nguyen Thi Hong

The Central Bankers earning an A grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2025 are:

Chile - Rosanna Costa

Costa Rica - Roger Madrigal Lopez

Indonesia - Perry Warjiyo

Jamaica - Richard Byles

Kenya - Kamau Thugge

Morocco - Abdellatif Jouahri

Paraguay - Carlos Carvallo Spalding

Peru - Julio Velarde Flores

Sri Lanka - Nandalal Weerasinghe

The Central Bankers earning an A- grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2025 are:

Cambodia - Chea Serey

Czech Republic - Aleš Michl

Dominican Republic - Héctor Valdez Albizu

Egypt - Hassan Abdalla

Ethiopia - Mamo Mihretu

European Union - Christine Lagarde

Guatemala - Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci

Mongolia - Byadran Lkhagvasuren

Philippines - Eli Remolona

Serbia - Jorgovanka Tabaković

Singapore - Chia Der Jiun

South Africa - Lesetja Kganyago

Taiwan - Yang Chin-long

Uganda - Michael Atingi-Ego