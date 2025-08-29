Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe earns A grade in Global Finances Central Banker Report Cards 2025
August 29, 2025 06:38 am
The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, has been awarded a prestigious “A” grade in Global Finance’s 2025 Central Banker Report Card.
This top-tier recognition places Dr. Weerasinghe among the elite central bank governors worldwide, acknowledging his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen in steering Sri Lanka’s economy through turbulent times.
The Central Banker Report Card, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grades the central bank governors of nearly 100 key countries, territories, and districts, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.
Grades are based on an “A+” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, interest rate management, and political independence. (“A” represents excellent performance, down through “F” for outright failure.)
The full Central Banker Report Card 2025 grade list will appear in Global Finance’s October print and digital editions as well as online at GFMag.com.
The Central Bankers earning an A+ grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2025 are:
Denmark - Christian Kettel Thomsen
United States - Jerome Hayden Powell
Vietnam - Nguyen Thi Hong
The Central Bankers earning an A grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2025 are:
Chile - Rosanna Costa
Costa Rica - Roger Madrigal Lopez
Indonesia - Perry Warjiyo
Jamaica - Richard Byles
Kenya - Kamau Thugge
Morocco - Abdellatif Jouahri
Paraguay - Carlos Carvallo Spalding
Peru - Julio Velarde Flores
Sri Lanka - Nandalal Weerasinghe
The Central Bankers earning an A- grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2025 are:
Cambodia - Chea Serey
Czech Republic - Aleš Michl
Dominican Republic - Héctor Valdez Albizu
Egypt - Hassan Abdalla
Ethiopia - Mamo Mihretu
European Union - Christine Lagarde
Guatemala - Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci
Mongolia - Byadran Lkhagvasuren
Philippines - Eli Remolona
Serbia - Jorgovanka Tabaković
Singapore - Chia Der Jiun
South Africa - Lesetja Kganyago
Taiwan - Yang Chin-long
Uganda - Michael Atingi-Ego