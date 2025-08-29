Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe earns A grade in Global Finances Central Banker Report Cards 2025

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe earns A grade in Global Finances Central Banker Report Cards 2025

August 29, 2025   06:38 am

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, has been awarded a prestigious “A” grade in Global Finance’s 2025 Central Banker Report Card.

This top-tier recognition places Dr. Weerasinghe among the elite central bank governors worldwide, acknowledging his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen in steering Sri Lanka’s economy through turbulent times.

The Central Banker Report Card, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grades the central bank governors of nearly 100 key countries, territories, and districts, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

Grades are based on an “A+” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, interest rate management, and political independence. (“A” represents excellent performance, down through “F” for outright failure.)

The full Central Banker Report Card 2025 grade list will appear in Global Finance’s October print and digital editions as well as online at GFMag.com.

 

The Central Bankers earning an A+ grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2025 are:

 

Denmark - Christian Kettel Thomsen

United States - Jerome Hayden Powell

Vietnam - Nguyen Thi Hong

 

The Central Bankers earning an A grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2025 are:

 

Chile - Rosanna Costa

Costa Rica - Roger Madrigal Lopez

Indonesia - Perry Warjiyo

Jamaica - Richard Byles

Kenya  - Kamau Thugge

Morocco - Abdellatif Jouahri

Paraguay - Carlos Carvallo Spalding

Peru - Julio Velarde Flores

Sri Lanka - Nandalal Weerasinghe

 

The Central Bankers earning an A- grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2025 are:

 

Cambodia - Chea Serey

Czech Republic - Aleš Michl

Dominican Republic - Héctor Valdez Albizu

Egypt - Hassan Abdalla

Ethiopia - Mamo Mihretu

European Union - Christine Lagarde

Guatemala - Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci 

Mongolia - Byadran Lkhagvasuren

Philippines - Eli Remolona

Serbia - Jorgovanka Tabaković

Singapore - Chia Der Jiun

South Africa - Lesetja Kganyago

Taiwan - Yang Chin-long 

Uganda - Michael Atingi-Ego

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Funds lost to corruption could have funded essential services - PM Harini (English)

Funds lost to corruption could have funded essential services - PM Harini (English)

Funds lost to corruption could have funded essential services - PM Harini (English)

A police state emerging under the current regime - Former Minister Lakshman Yapa (English)

A police state emerging under the current regime - Former Minister Lakshman Yapa (English)

Ex-President Ranil still in ICU, no decision on date of discharge (English)

Ex-President Ranil still in ICU, no decision on date of discharge (English)

Details of major underworld figures arrested in Indonesia during joint operation revealed (English)

Details of major underworld figures arrested in Indonesia during joint operation revealed (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

Rule of law should not apply only to opposition members - MP Mujibur Rahman (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)

President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders (English)