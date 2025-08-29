Over 14,800 children reported in vulnerable situations in Sri Lanka

August 29, 2025   07:51 am

The Department of Probation and Child Care Services has revealed that around 14,834 children have been identified as being in vulnerable situations across the island.

This was disclosed at the District Multi-Stakeholder Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Rehabilitation Program held yesterday (28) at the Colombo District Secretariat.

An official from the Department stated that Child Rights Promotion Officers are currently engaged in supporting vulnerable children, while a significant number of cases are also referred to the Department through police stations.

Highlighting a key challenge, the official noted:

“The main issue we face is the lack of proper coordination among stakeholders. In particular, in drug-related cases, officers are unable to effectively reach certain areas such as Badowita. I suggest that it would be better if we all worked together to prepare a family-centered care and development plan that prioritizes the well-being of the child.”

Speaking at the event, Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala emphasized the urgency of the issue:

“According to information provided by the police, some cases are not being investigated. I do not accept this situation. Many children have become highly vulnerable, creating conditions where criminal elements can exploit them. There are 15-year-olds involved in the underworld. When children are out of school, drug traffickers target them.”

While acknowledging that numerous institutions work with children, he noted that merely identifying the problem was insufficient. 

“Active programs and dedicated institutions are required to address this issue. This also necessitates financial support, which the President is willing to provide generously,” he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of Nugegoda Division, Mangala Dehideniya, commented on contributing factors:

“Many children became insecure when their mothers went abroad. While the situation has changed over time, there are now families in which mothers use ‘Ice’ drugs and are unable to ensure their children attend school. These circumstances have had a significant impact. We identified such situations in areas including Obeysekarapura and the Welikada Police Division.”

