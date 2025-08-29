Corruption in any form undermines governance and public trust  PM

The inaugural workshop of a program series organized by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, was held yesterday (28) at the Western Provincial Council Auditorium in Battaramulla.

The objective of this program is to build a culture of corruption-free local government institutions through the enforcement of anti-corruption laws and the promotion of integrity, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The newly appointed local government members participated in this workshop, which is expected to be conducted across the island.

Addressing the participants, the Prime Minister stated,

“We are gathered here today not merely as public officers, but as guardians of trust, entrusted with responsibilities that shape the lives, well-being, and aspirations of our citizens, local government stands at the frontline of public service delivery. It is here, where governance meets the people that every decision we make and every action we take directly affects the communities we serve, we must lead with integrity, act with transparency, and uphold accountability in every action we take.”

While delivering her speech, the Prime Minister underscored the global cost of corruption, stating:

“Corruption is a universal challenge, In December 2023, the [World Economic Forum] reported that corruption costs the global economy more than $3.5 trillion annually, ending extreme and absolute poverty worldwide by 2030 would require between $70 billion and $325 billion per year. Each act of corruption not only drains public funds but erodes public trust, undermines democracy, and perpetuates inequality.”

The Prime Minister also cautioned against downplaying so-called “petty” corruption,

“When we talk about corruption, it is often categorized as either large-scale or petty However, in my opinion, this distinction can be misleading. Corruption, in any form, has serious consequences for the nation. Even minor acts accumulate, weakening institutions and undermining the public good. Ultimately, corruption at any level diminishes the effectiveness of governance and the nation’s capacity to progress.”

Adding further, the Prime Minister emphasized the values and leadership needed to drive change,

“Integrity is about making the right choice even when no one is watching, resisting undue influence, and refusing shortcuts that compromise the public trust. It is about creating an environment where citizens believe in their government, where public resources are protected, and where every individual can access services without fear of exploitation.”

She also highlighted the importance of collective action, further stating,

“We must rebuild trust and work together, because corruption is not an isolated issue it is connected to every challenge we face in the public sector. To restore integrity and strengthen our nation, we must confront it collectively and decisively. Let today be more than a training session. Let it be a pledge of commitment. Let us collectively resolve that corruption will have no place in our institutions that integrity will guide every policy, and that public service will be an honour, not an opportunity for personal gain.”

The event was also attended by Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Dr. A.H.M.H. Aberathna, Western Province Governor Haniff Yusuf, Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption R.S.A. Dissanayake, newly appointed local government members, and state officials, the statement added.