Two arrested over shooting of former prison officer in Bandaragama

August 29, 2025   09:15 am

Two suspects have been arrested for aiding and abetting the shooting of a former prison officer near the Bolgoda Bridge in the Bandaragama Police Division.

The duo was arrested last afternoon (28) in the Modarawila area in Panadura and presented to the Bandaragama Police Station.

The deceased in the shooting, which took place on August 21, has been identified as Lalith Kumara Kodagoda, a resident of Panadura, police said.

The suspects arrested are aged 18 and 21 and are residents of Panadura, according to the police.

The police have taken into custody a motorcycle with fake number plates, believed to have been used by the shooters, along with a fake license, an insurance certificate, an income certificate, and an additional set of counterfeit number plates found in the possession of the suspects.

Bandaragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

