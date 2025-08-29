Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne remanded

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who appeared before the Colombo High Court today (29), has been remanded.

Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne, who issued the remand in connection with another case filed by the Bribery Commission, ordered that Senaratne be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (29).

Accordingly, the High Court Judge directed that he remain in custody until he is produced before the Magistrate’s Court, said Ada Derana reporter.