Former MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero appears before court

Former Member of Parliament Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero has appeared before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court this morning (29), said Ada Derana reporter.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued on 18 August by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, according to Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler.

The Police Media Spokesman stated that the warrant was issued following a submission made by the police to the court requesting his arrest.