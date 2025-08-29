85-year-old woman stabbed to death in Walasmulla

An 85-year-old elderly woman has been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in the Udagahawatte area of the Walasmulla Police Division.

The incident had occurred yesterday (28) and the victim, a resident of Udagahawatte, had been living alone in her home.

Police investigations have revealed that the woman was attacked after her son had visited the residence, provided her dinner, and left later that evening.

It is believed that the suspect entered the residence thereafter and carried out the murder, police said.

The suspect involved in the crime has fled the area and Walasmulla Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspect.