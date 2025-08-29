Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne remanded until Sep. 9

August 29, 2025   12:44 pm

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who appeared before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (29), has been remanded until September 09.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the defense lawyers.

Senaratne, for whom a warrant had previously been issued, was arrested after appearing before the court this morning (29).

Earlier, Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne, who had issued a remand order in connection with another case filed by the Bribery Commission, directed that Senaratne be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today. 

Accordingly, the High Court judge further ordered that he remain in custody until presented before the Magistrate’s Court, said Ada Derana reporter.

