Former MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero remanded

August 29, 2025   01:05 pm

Former Member of Parliament Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero has been remanded until September 12 after appearing before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court this afternoon (29), said Ada Derana reporter.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued on 18 August by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, according to Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler.

The Police Media Spokesman stated that the warrant was issued following a submission made by the police to the court requesting his arrest.

The hearing is being conducted in connection with investigations into the alleged abduction and detention of the General Secretary of the ‘Ape Jana Bala’ party, Venerable Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero, reportedly to secure the party’s national list seat in the 2020 general election.

