New Rs. 2,000 commemorative note presented to the President

Marking the 75th Anniversary of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), a new commemorative Rs. 2,000 currency note was presented this morning (29) to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat by the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe.

This commemorative note, issued to mark the anniversary, is the fifth commemorative currency note released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Reflecting the Central Bank’s unwavering commitment to strengthening economic stability as the foundation for national development, the note has been issued under the anniversary theme “Stability for Prosperity.”

On this occasion, the President also engaged in cordial discussions with officials of the Central Bank, the PMD said.

Participating in the event were Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Deputy Governor of the Central Bank K. M. A. N. Daulagala, Assistant Governor K. G. P. Sirikumara and Superintendent - Currency Department P. D. R. Dayananda.

The front of the note features the CBSL Head Office Building and the Colombo Lighthouse Clock Tower, together with a stylized Colombo skyline showcasing recent urban developments and the 75th anniversary logo.

A colour-shifting security thread is embedded in the note to enhance security and facilitate public authentication. To assist visually impaired people in identifying the note by touch, six raised bars, each with a diamond shape, are printed along both the left and right edges.

On the reverse, the note presents a stylized map of Sri Lanka, a water lily, and the Central Bank’s vision statement, symbolising the Central Bank’s commitment to economic resilience and progress.

This is a limited issue of 50 million notes, which will be gradually released into circulation through Licensed Commercial Banks starting today, the Central Bank said.

The currency note will be legal tender in Sri Lanka for the payment of any amount and will remain a liability of the CBSL while in circulation.

The design and key features of the Rs. 2,000 commemorative note are summarised in the table below: