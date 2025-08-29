Woman and child nabbed with underworld figures in Indonesia repatriated

The woman and the small child who were arrested along with several most-wanted Sri Lankan underworld criminal figures, including ‘Kehelbaddara’ Padme, while in Indonesia, have been were brought to the island this evening (29).

It is reported that they had arrived in the country at around 5.50 pm today on flight UL-365 from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Notorious organised criminal Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, and gang members known by the aliases ‘Commando Salintha’, ‘Backhoe Saman’, ‘Thembili Lahiru’ and Kudu Nilantha, were arrested in Jakarta recently, and a woman and a small child who were with them were also taken into custody.

However, it is said that Indonesian authorities have deported the woman and child back to the island since no serious criminal charges have been filed against the woman.