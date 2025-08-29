Madushankas last-over hat-trick powers Sri Lanka to a thriller win

August 29, 2025   10:04 pm

Sri Lankan left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka produced a sensational last-over hat-trick to snatch victory from Zimbabwe in a dramatic ODI clash, sealing a 7-run win in Hambantota.

With Zimbabwe needing just 10 runs off the final 6 balls, Madushanka dismissed Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans, and Richard Ngarava in consecutive deliveries to complete his magical treble and break Zimbabwean hearts.

