Madushankas last-over hat-trick powers Sri Lanka to a thriller win
August 29, 2025 10:04 pm
Sri Lankan left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka produced a sensational last-over hat-trick to snatch victory from Zimbabwe in a dramatic ODI clash, sealing a 7-run win in Hambantota.
With Zimbabwe needing just 10 runs off the final 6 balls, Madushanka dismissed Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans, and Richard Ngarava in consecutive deliveries to complete his magical treble and break Zimbabwean hearts.
Source: CRICFRENZY
-Agencies