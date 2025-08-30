Suspected gunman arrested over Nawinna shooting incident

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident at Nawinna Junction, Maharagama, where a motorcyclist opened fire on a person along the High Level Road.

Police said that, acting on received information, officers of the Western Province South Range Crime Division carried out a raid in Kottawa and arrested the suspect.

Investigations have revealed that the arrested individual was the gunman involved in the shooting, which took place on 6 August 2025.

Upon further questioning, police recovered a foreign-made firearm and three 12-bore bullets from the suspect’s residence.

The suspect, a 39-year-old resident of Kiriwatthuduwa, is currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway, said police.