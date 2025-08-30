Gazette on mandatory seat belts for expressway bus passengers to be published tomorrow

A gazette notification containing regulations that make it mandatory for passengers traveling in passenger transport buses on expressways to wear seat belts is scheduled to be issued tomorrow (August 31), said Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation and Leader of the House, Bimal Rathnayake.

Minister Rathnayake state this during a recent meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, held in Parliament under his chairmanship, the Department of Communication of Parliament said.

Further elaborating, the Minister explained that this initiative is being implemented as a key component of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program. He also noted that a grace period of approximately three months will be given for the installation of seat belts in school transport buses, office transport services, leisure tour buses, and other passenger buses operating on expressways.

The Minister further pointed out that the price of seat belts, which was around Rs. 2,000 previously, has now risen to between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 7,000. He stressed that this price increase should be monitored by the Consumer Affairs Authority.

He also mentioned that public opinion had been sought regarding making seat belts mandatory in long-distance buses, and that almost all respondents expressed their support for the measure. Accordingly, the government plans to implement this regulation for long-distance buses in the near future as well.

This survey was conducted by ‘Citra Innovation Lab’, collecting data from approximately 2,100 individuals, including passengers, drivers, and private bus owners. A report based on this data has also been submitted by the organization, the statement said.

The Minister also announced that, along with the necessary legal amendments, a new system will be introduced to inspect and rate the condition of vehicle spare parts before vehicles are allowed onto expressways. The relevant gazette notification will be issued in due course. He further emphasized that vehicles with tires that do not meet the required safety standards and specifications will not be allowed on expressways.

The Minister also revealed that necessary arrangements have been completed to establish a welfare fund for drivers in the private transport sector, including those operating three-wheelers and vans. A draft bill related to this will be presented to Parliament for approval in the near future.

The committee also discussed creating a proper mechanism for parking long-distance buses and buses operating on expressways, it added.

Additionally, two sub-committees were appointed during the meeting to submit proposals and recommendations on updating railway services and necessary upgrades in port infrastructure. Members for these sub-committees were also nominated.

Furthermore, the construction of the Kadawatha–Meerigama expressway section, scheduled to commence in September, was also discussed, including the completion of preparatory works. Issues raised by Members of Parliament were also taken into account, and relevant recommendations were provided.

Several Members of Parliament and government officials also participated in this committee meeting.