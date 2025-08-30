Special police team heads to Indonesia to bring back arrested criminal gang leaders

Five high-profile underworld figures, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, are scheduled to be brought back to Sri Lanka tomorrow (August 31).

It is reported that a special police team from Sri Lanka departed the island today (August 30) to facilitate their repatriation.

The individuals, considered leaders of powerful organized criminal gangs in the country, were arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 28 during a special operation conducted jointly by a team from the Sri Lanka Police and Jakarta Police.

The arrested underworld figures, identified by their aliases, include Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salinda, Panadura Nilanga, Thembili Lahiru, and Backhoe Saman, according to police.