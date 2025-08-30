Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe to make special statement

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe to make special statement

August 30, 2025   04:08 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to make a special statement at an upcoming party convention on September 6.

Wickremesinghe, who was arrested and remanded under the Public Property Act, was granted bail on August 26. 

Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura granted the bail after considering the medical reports submitted on behalf of the former President.

The magistrate ordered his release on three surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each, taking into account the facts presented by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the defense lawyers.

The former President was arrested by the CID on August 22 on charges under the Public Property Act in connection with alleged misappropriation of state funds. Subsequently, he was produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court and was remanded until August 26.

Due to his health condition, he was initially admitted to the Prison Hospital and, on medical advice, transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Colombo National Hospital the following day. He was discharged from the hospital yesterday (29) after receiving treatment in the ICU.

