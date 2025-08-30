One dead, 57 injured in bus crash in Pottuvil

One dead, 57 injured in bus crash in Pottuvil

August 30, 2025   06:05 pm

One person is reported dead, while at least 57 others were left injured in a bus accident at Komari in Pottuvil. 

Police said that a bus transporting a group of passengers from Welimada who were on a private excursion to Arugam Bay was involved in the fatal crash.

It is reported that the bus had veered off the road and crashed near a bridge in the Komari area in Pottuvil, killing one passenger on the spot and injuring 57 other passengers.

The deceased is a 74-year-old resident of Welimada. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. 

The bus has also reportedly sustained serious damage in the accident. 

