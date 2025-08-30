Kehelbaddara Padme and 2 others to be handed over to CID

Underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, along with ‘Commando Salintha’ and ‘Panadura Nilanga’, are to be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations, the police said.

Meanwhile, ‘Backhoe Saman’ and ‘Thembili Lahiru’ will be placed under the custody of the Western Province North Crimes Division for continued inquiries.

The suspects were among the five high-profile underworld figures arrested in Indonesia and brought back to Sri Lanka on Saturday (30) amidst tight security.