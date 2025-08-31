Showers and strong winds expected in parts of the country today
August 31, 2025 05:41 am
Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.
A few showers may occur in North-western province and in Jaffna district.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa
districts after 2.00 p.m.
Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills
and in North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts. The
general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by
strong winds.