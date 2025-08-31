Modi reaffirms Indias support for Ukraine peace settlement during call with Zelenskyy
August 31, 2025 06:17 am
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his support on Saturday (Aug 30) for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi’s office said.
Zelenskyy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Modi supported Ukraine’s call for a ceasefire in the war with Russia and hoped that notion would be heard at the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China.