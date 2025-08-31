Indonesian police officers involved in operation to apprehend Kehelbaddara Padme and his group felicitated

Commemorative plaques have been presented to the Indonesian police officers involved in the operation to apprehend Kehelbaddara Padme and his group.

Additionally, both the Indonesian police officers and the Sri Lankan police officers who participated in the operation were commended by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala.

On August 27, five organized criminals from Sri Lanka were arrested in Indonesia, and they were brought back to the island last night (30) via the Katunayake International Airport.

At the airport, the Indonesian officers who led the arrest and repatriation of the suspects, along with the Sri Lankan officers involved in the mission, were received and acknowledged by Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, and the Inspector General of Police, Attorney Priyantha Weerasooriya.