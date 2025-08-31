Kerala cannabis valued over Rs. 27M seized with five suspects

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized more than 121kg of Kerala cannabis in separate search operations conducted in Vankalei, Mannar and off Delft Island in Jaffna.

The operations also led to the apprehension of five suspects and two dinghies in connection to the smuggling racket, the Navy said.

A search operation conducted by SLNS Ranawickrama of the Northern Naval Command led to the seizure of 119kg and 500g of Kerala cannabis concealed in four sacks. Four suspects along with two dinghies were taken into naval custody in the operation.

In a separate operation, SLNS Pussadewa and Gajaba of the North Central Naval Command working in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Mannar Police arrested a suspect in Vankalai. The individual was found in possession of 2kg and 300g of Kerala cannabis.

The gross street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis held in these operations is believed to exceed Rs. 27 million, the Navy noted.

The suspects held in these operations have been identified as residents of Madampe, Kayts and Vankalei areas, from 19 to 51 years of age. The suspects, together with Kerala cannabis and the dinghies have been handed over to the Delft and Vankalei Police stations for further legal action, the Navy added.