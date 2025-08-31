Three Excise Officers arrested for soliciting Rs. 2M bribe

Three officers attached to the Excise Department in Chankanai have been arrested by the Northern Province Crimes Division for allegedly attempting to solicit a bribe of Rs. 2 million while claiming to be officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

According to intelligence received by the head of the Northern Province Crimes Division, a raid was carried out last evening (29), during which the three officers were taken into custody.

The incident was reported when the excise officers reportedly arrested a man found in possession of heroin along the Mathagal coastal area and claimed they were from the Narcotics Bureau.

They had reportedly taken the suspect to the Excise Office in Chankanai, where they used his mobile phone to call his sister. During the call, the suspects allegedly demanded Rs. 2 million to release him.

The victim’s sister informed the head of the Northern Province Crimes Division, leading to a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of the three excise officers.

The arrested individuals are identified as a Chief Excise Officer and two Excise Inspectors, aged 48, 36, and 32 respectively, according to police.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before court.