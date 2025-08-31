Three Excise Officers arrested for soliciting Rs. 2M bribe

Three Excise Officers arrested for soliciting Rs. 2M bribe

August 31, 2025   10:28 am

Three officers attached to the Excise Department in Chankanai have been arrested by the Northern Province Crimes Division for allegedly attempting to solicit a bribe of Rs. 2 million while claiming to be officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

According to intelligence received by the head of the Northern Province Crimes Division, a raid was carried out last evening (29), during which the three officers were taken into custody.

The incident was reported when the excise officers reportedly arrested a man found in possession of heroin along the Mathagal coastal area and claimed they were from the Narcotics Bureau.

They had reportedly taken the suspect to the Excise Office in Chankanai, where they used his mobile phone to call his sister. During the call, the suspects allegedly demanded Rs. 2 million to release him.

The victim’s sister informed the head of the Northern Province Crimes Division, leading to a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of the three excise officers.

The arrested individuals are identified as a Chief Excise Officer and two Excise Inspectors, aged 48, 36, and 32 respectively, according to police.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances commemorated in Sri Lanka (English)

International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances commemorated in Sri Lanka (English)

President instructs to transform presidential houses in tourist zones into holiday resorts (English)

President instructs to transform presidential houses in tourist zones into holiday resorts (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President instructs officials to focus on school system overhaul and curriculum reform (English)

President instructs officials to focus on school system overhaul and curriculum reform (English)

New Rs. 2,000 commemorative note presented to the President (English)

New Rs. 2,000 commemorative note presented to the President (English)