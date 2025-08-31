Man killed in shooting in Wennappuwa

A shooting incident has been reported along the Lake road, adjacent to the Wennappuwa Police Station, at around 10:30 a.m., police stated.

According to police, a group of individuals arrived in a car and rammed the vehicle onto a motorcycle. The attackers then assaulted the motorcyclists with a sharp weapon and opened fire at them.

One of the motorcyclists was injured and managed to flee the scene, while the other succumbed to gunshot injuries and succumbed on the spot.

The deceased had reportedly been returning from the Wennappuwa Police Station, as he was required to report to the station monthly in relation to an ongoing High Court case.

Police state that the shooting was carried out using a revolver-type firearm.

A court verdict regarding a case filed against the deceased individual is scheduled to be delivered on September 9, 2025, police stated.