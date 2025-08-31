Man killed in shooting in Wennappuwa

Man killed in shooting in Wennappuwa

August 31, 2025   11:04 am

A shooting incident has been reported along the Lake road, adjacent to the Wennappuwa Police Station, at around 10:30 a.m., police stated.

According to police, a group of individuals arrived in a car and rammed the vehicle onto a motorcycle. The attackers then assaulted the motorcyclists with a sharp weapon and opened fire at them.

One of the motorcyclists was injured and managed to flee the scene, while the other succumbed to gunshot injuries and succumbed on the spot.

The deceased had reportedly been returning from the Wennappuwa Police Station, as he was required to report to the station monthly in relation to an ongoing High Court case.

Police state that the shooting was carried out using a revolver-type firearm.

A court verdict regarding a case filed against the deceased individual is scheduled to be delivered on September 9, 2025, police stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Underworld kingpins including ' Kehelbaddara Padme' brought back to Sri Lanka from Indonesia (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

Dilith Jayaweera on the true relationship between Ranil and President Anura Kumara (English)

International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances commemorated in Sri Lanka (English)

International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances commemorated in Sri Lanka (English)

President instructs to transform presidential houses in tourist zones into holiday resorts (English)

President instructs to transform presidential houses in tourist zones into holiday resorts (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President instructs officials to focus on school system overhaul and curriculum reform (English)

President instructs officials to focus on school system overhaul and curriculum reform (English)

New Rs. 2,000 commemorative note presented to the President (English)

New Rs. 2,000 commemorative note presented to the President (English)