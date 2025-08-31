Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake summoned again by CID

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake has been summoned once again to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

It is reported that he has been instructed to appear before the CID tomorrow (September 1) at 9:00 a.m.

The summons has been issued in connection with an ongoing investigation into a visit to the United Kingdom undertaken by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Saman Ekanayake was questioned previously over the same incident.