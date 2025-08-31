Foreign Minister to hold key talks with diplomats ahead of UNHRC session

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, has planned to hold discussions with High Commissioners and Ambassadors in Colombo, human rights activists, scholars, and attorneys in the country ahead of the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Ada Derana that the discussions will be held next week.

The 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council is scheduled to commence in Geneva on September 8 and will continue until October 8.

Accordingly, the Foreign Minister is scheduled to brief the diplomatic community on the measures taken to address human rights issues and to update them on the government’s overall progress since taking office about a year ago.

If a vote is held on a resolution related to Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council, the country will need to seek the support of other member states.

Meanwhile, according to the agenda released by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, High Commissioner Volker Türk will present the report on Sri Lanka on the opening day of the session.

Volker Türk undertook a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka in June, and he is expected to include his observations in the upcoming report.