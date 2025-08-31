5 underworld figures including Kehelbaddara Padme detained under PTA

August 31, 2025   07:00 pm

Five high-profile underworld figures, including ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who were recently arrested in Indonesia and brought back to the island last night (30), are being detained and interrogated under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), according to Police Headquarters.

The suspects are reportedly being detained and questioned under 72-hour detention orders by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Western Province North Crimes Division.

On August 27, five organized criminals from Sri Lanka were arrested in Indonesia, and they were brought back to the island last night (30).

At the airport, the Indonesian officers who led the arrest and repatriation of the suspects, along with the Sri Lankan officers involved in the mission, were received and acknowledged by Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya.

Underworld figures ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, along with ‘Commando Salintha’ and ‘Panadura Nilanga’, were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations, the police said.

Meanwhile, ‘Backhoe Saman’ and ‘Thembili Lahiru’ were placed under the custody of the Western Province North Crimes Division for questioning.

