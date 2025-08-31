The United National Party (UNP) has decided to invite all opposition political party leaders to its annual convention.

A preparatory discussion for the convention, which is scheduled to be held on September 6, was held this morning (31).

A proposal in this regard has been made and is scheduled to be submitted to the UNP’s Working Committee meeting on September 3.

The party has also decided to lift the ban on former members whose memberships were suspended, considering them as having left the party.

This proposal will also be presented at the upcoming Working Committee meeting.

In the coming days, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to personally invite opposition party leaders to attend the convention.

The UNP has also decided to hold the convention at a neutral location, rather than at Sirikotha, the party’s headquarters, so that opposition representatives can also participate.

However, according to political analysts, this year’s convention is expected to be notably different due to these decisions.