Two suspects arrested over Wennappuwa shooting incident

September 1, 2025   07:20 am

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident reported in Wennappuwa on Sunday (31), police said.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 29, are scheduled to be produced before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court today (01).

Meanwhile, another individual was arrested yesterday in connection with the same incident. 

According to police, a firearm and the car used to commit the crime have also been taken into custody.

The shooting took place along Lake Road, adjacent to the Wennappuwa Police Station, at around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. 

Police stated that a group of individuals arrived in a car and rammed the vehicle onto a motorcycle. The attackers then assaulted the motorcyclists with a sharp weapon and opened fire at them.

One of the motorcyclists was injured and managed to flee the scene, while the other sustained gunshot injuries and succumbed on the spot.

The deceased was returning from the Wennappuwa Police Station, as he was required to report to the station on a monthly basis in relation to an ongoing High Court case.
Police stated that the shooting was carried out using a revolver-type firearm.

A court verdict regarding a case filed against the deceased individual is scheduled to be delivered on September 9, 2025, according to police.

