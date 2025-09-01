Govt to launch Seiri Week today to dispose of unnecessary items accumulated in state institutions

The government has taken steps to implement a special program starting today (September 1) to dispose of unnecessary items that have accumulated in all state institutions.

The program announced as “Seiri Week,” will be carried out over four days, from today to September 4.

It has been launched with the aim of creating a clean, healthy, and safe environment that enables government officers to perform their duties more effectively and comfortably.

Accordingly, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a special circular which has been sent to all Secretaries of Ministries, Chief Secretaries of Provinces, Heads of Departments, District Secretaries, Heads of Public Corporations and Statutory Boards.

This is to be implemented in conjunction with the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national initiative and will involve identifying necessary and unnecessary items and discarding of all unnecessary items.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has also issued a set of guidelines on how state institutions should operate during the week.